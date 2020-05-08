Five more coronavirus-related deaths in NI

Five more coronavirus-related deaths in NI
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THERE have been a further five coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland reported by the Department of Health (DoH).

Their total now stands at 427 which are mostly focused on hospital deaths.

Earlier, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) published figures showing that 516 deaths have been recorded in total.

Nisra figures record all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on a death certificate.

Nisra also reported that almost half of all coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland have occurred in care homes.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354