Council 'no plans' to lay off staff

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Council has insisted it has no plans to lay off staff.

The assurance came after unions wrote to councillors and Cloonavin's Chief Executive seeking guarantees over their members' futures.

The letter from the GMB, Nipsa and Unite called on elected members to resist any attempts by management to initiate compulsory redundancies.

“We are demanding that your staff are provided an assurance that in addition to the worries they may have for their own health and that of their families, they do not need to worry about the security of their employment,” stated the letter.

The demand came after Antrim and Newtownabbey Council announced plans to cut agency and short-term workers due to the Covid-19 crisis.

It said the government scheme for furloughing staff was not open to them and it needed to take action to balance the budget. However, the council made a u-turn and said that it was deferring any decision.

The unions called the proposal 'disgraceful' and promised to work with Causeway Coast and Glens Council to prevent similar action.

“We recognise the challenges which Covid19 presents to all employers and want to assure you that we will work constructively to ensure that jobs of our members and your staff are protected at this difficult time,” said a NIPSA spokesperson.

Asked how it intended to respond to the unions' letter, a Causeway Coast and Glens spokesperson told the Chronicle: “Currently there are no plans within Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to do this.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed on Wednesday that more than 200 Fermanagh and Omagh District Council staff have been furloughed.

It has also emerged that Mid Ulster District Council will temporarily lay off 350 employees.

The majority of staff, council says, work in leisure, culture and tourism services and furloughing workers could save the council £280,000 per month.

The furlough scheme helps to pay the wages of people who can't do their jobs and employers can claim back 80% of employees' wages.

Mid Ulster District council says none of the staff furloughed will 'suffer any financial detriment.'

Communities Minister Dieirdre Hargey has suggested she would not support actions of councils if they do not respect and protect worker’s rights.

The Minister said councils should exhaust all options to protect workers.

“I call on councils, and other employers to do all in their power to safeguard jobs so that when the current restrictions are lifted, those very workers can contribute to the economic recovery that we will so badly need," she said.