Coronavirus latest: 17 more deaths in NI

THERE have been a further 17 deaths related to Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health, taking their total, mostly comprising of hospital deaths, to 404.

Six of the deaths happened in the last 24 hours.

These figures are one of two sets published in Northern Ireland - the other are weekly statistics from statistics agency Nisra, which cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Up to 24 April those statistics had recorded 393 Covid-19 related deaths here.

Latest figures show there have been 26 deaths in Causeway Coast and Glens.

Meanwhile, 45 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The new cases were confirmed as a result of 1,148 further tests within the same timeframe.

There have been a total of 3,881 positive tests since the outbreak began.