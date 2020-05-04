Coronavirus update: further six deaths recorded

A FURTHER six deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

It takes their total, mostly comprising of hospital deaths, to 387.

Five of the deaths happened since Sunday.

These figures are one of two sets published in Northern Ireland - the other are weekly statistics from statistics agency Nisra, which cover all deaths where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

By April 24, Nisra had recorded 393 Covid-19 related deaths here.

In terms of geographical spread, Belfast has the largest number of confirmed cases (1,182) and the highest number of deaths, 120.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has 158 cases and 24 deaths.

Currently, there are 723 coronvirus patients being treated in NI hospitals, with 31 patients being treated in intensive care units.

To date 3,829 people have been discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, First Minister Arlene Foster says the NI Executive is looking at other parts of the world and trying to learn from them in how they are combating coronavirus.

The first and deputy first ministers also admitted that they were not in support of placing dates on phases of lifting lockdown in Northern Ireland.