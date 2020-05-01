Jamie backs Causeway Chefs 4 NHS initiative

THE recipe for success.

That's what a talented team of local chefs have as they aim to raise £4,000 for NI Scrubs Causeway Coast - a volunteer network of sewers producing much needed protective wear for front line health workers.

As members of the north coast's famed hospitality industry, the chefs have come together to provide us all with some inspiration at this difficult time.

With restaurants closed, they have decided to share some of their popular menu items on social media so that we can all try and recreate the restaurant experience in the comfort of our own homes.

"Frelance chef Derek Steele has gathered up a great bunch of experienced chefs who will provide a recipe per day," explained a spokesperson.

"All we ask for in return is for you to give what you can to this deserving cause."

The inititiaive has been supported by some well-known faces, including former NI soccer legend Gerry Armstrong, and former NW200 rider Jamie Hamilton.

He says he owes his life to the NHS after an off-duty nurse came to his aid following a high-speed crash at the Isle of Man TT in 2015 and is backing the work of Causeway Chefs 4 NHS.

The chefs are within touching distance of reaching their £4,000 target and are asking for one final push this weekend.

The fundraiser finishes on Sunday so you have a little time remaining to play your part in a worthwhile cause.

Donations can be made on Just Giving site - Causeway-chefs-4-NHS - and all proceeds will go to NI Scrubs Causeway Coast.