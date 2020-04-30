Coronavirus: daily update

NORTHERN Ireland Executive Ministers and their officials have over the past 24 hours been involved in a number of initiatives and critical decisions relating to the Coronavirus emergency.

Health Minister Robin Swann and Justice Minister Naomi Long outlined how contact between separated parents and their children can be adjusted during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Following fresh guidance from the Lord Chief Justice, parents who are concerned about the potential health risk to their children of moving between homes can agree temporary changes without going back to court.

All changes must be in keeping with the spirit of existing court orders and they may include contact taking place remotely by telephone or using online tools.

Minister Swann said: “Parents can continue to share care of their children but every family is different and I would encourage parents to work together to assess their particular circumstances. Parents should consider the child’s health, the risk of infection and the presence of any vulnerable individuals in homes children may be visiting.”

Minister Long added: “I understand that some parents will be concerned about how changes made to contact arrangements will impact on them and their children. I hope that, as set out in the guidance issued by the Lord Chief Justice, they are reassured that the court will consider the reasonableness of actions taken when considering future orders, and that parents may be able to make up time missed with their children.”

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon today launched a dedicated email address for helping members of the public with Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) queries during the Covid-19 emergency.

Acknowledging members of the public had been very patient when faced with rapid and significant change, Minister Mallon said: “While services remain suspended and restricted, I am pleased to announce this email service that will allow customers to come straight through to DVA staff to deal with their individual queries and concerns.

“Information continues to be provided regularly via nidirect but I recognise this is a fast moving picture and there are often many complexities facing drivers. This communication tool will provide a single point of contact and support for customers experiencing difficulties.”

Finance Minister Conor Murphy appealed to commercial landlords today to show leniency to tenants who are experiencing difficulty paying rent on commercial leases as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Following a call with the Federation of Small Businesses, Minister Murphy said: “My Department inserted a provision into the Coronavirus Act 2020 that protects commercial tenants in situations where non-payment of rent would normally enable a landlord to treat a lease as forfeited.

“I am disappointed to learn that some landlords are seeking to enforce a right of repossession or forfeiture of the lease for non-payment of rent. I accept this is a challenging time for everyone. However I would appeal to landlords to show leniency to businesses. We must work together to help businesses survive through this pandemic.”

Economy Minister Diane Dodds commended Northern Ireland’s six further education colleges for supporting learners during the pandemic through virtual learning.

There have been around 50,000 online engagements with students, including apprentices, with learning available in subject areas as diverse as software development, engineering, hair and beauty, plumbing and languages.

Colleges have also continued to provide pastoral support to those who need it, while working to maximise access to remote learning for students from disadvantaged backgrounds

Minister Dodds said: “The speed at which the six FE colleges have moved to provide remote learning clearly displays high levels of commitment, leadership, agility, innovation and resourcefulness, by a well-skilled and experienced workforce.”