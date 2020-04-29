Nine more deaths brings NI's COVID-19 death total to 338

NINE more people have died as a result of coronavirus, bringing the total in Northern Ireland to 338.

However, that figure, which related mostly to hospital fatalities, is likely to increase.

According to the Department of Health, 55 more cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Northern Ireland over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,463.

Meanwhile 819 patients are being treated in hospitals for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, with 30 of those in intensive care units and 3,346 people having been discharged.

