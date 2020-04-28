D-Day approaching for Irish League clubs

THE NI Football League and fellow associations and leagues across Europe are being asked to communicate to UEFA by May 25 the planned restart of their domestic competitions - including the date of restart and the relevant competition format.

That is to satisfy existing guidelines on eligibility principles for season 2020/21.

However, NIFL said it remains 'impossible' to commit to a date when competitions could resume following meetings of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Steering Group and NIFL Board on Monday evening.

With a tentative date of July 20 set by the European Leagues to conclude the season NIFL will be speaking to member clubs to discuss the next steps in their respective league Management Committee meetings to be held on Monday 11 May.

The NIFL statement said: "As referenced in our previous statement on 6 April 2020 it remains impossible to commit to a date when competitions could resume, this will of continue to depend on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the guidance from the UK Government & health authorities but most importantly when it is safe for everyone to return to a sporting arena.

"As you will be aware, the Northern Ireland Executive announced on 15 April 2020 that the current restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 would last until at least 9 May and stated that they will take a ‘step by step’ approach to lifting lockdown measures.

"In addition, the European Leagues confirmed during the video-conference (Friday 24 April) that the Leagues ranked 16-55 would be required to conclude their season by 20 July 2020 (Northern Ireland is currently ranked 52). The European Leagues have however indicated that this was a tentative date.

"The European Leagues have stressed the importance to keep unity and consensus among members and suggested that members do not take any hasty decisions regarding the end of the current season and the start of the new season in domestic calendar with the main aim to safeguard the integrity of competitions.

"The COVID-19 Steering Group, established by the NIFL Board on 18 March 2020, will continue to liaise with all relevant stakeholders to obtain further information to allow the NI Football League, and our clubs, to take important decisions in advance of the UEFA deadline of 25 May 2020.

"Arrangements will be made for all member clubs to discuss the next steps in their respective league Management Committee meetings to be held on Monday 11 May 2020."