Portstewart ex-pats praise NZ government response to pandemic

A BUSHMILLS doctor who emigrated to New Zealand over two decades ago is being lauded for her role in making the country the envy of the world when it comes to tackling coronavirus.

Dr Caroline Mcelnay (below) grew up on a dairy farm near the north Antrim village before going on to study Medicine at Queens University in Belfast.

She emigrated to New Zealand 25 years ago and is currently director of public health in New Zealand where she regularly appears at press briefings with Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern on Covid-19.

The Prime Minister has come in for widespread praise for her swift response to the crisis, adopting one of the strictest lockdowns in the world before a single death was reported and isolating infections to keep the disease from spreading out of control.

The result is fewer coronavirus cases (1,366) and fewer deaths (nine) than that recorded in countries of a smiliar size.

Speaking recently to the Irish Times, Dr Mcelnay said she believed New Zealand’s low case and death rates was a result of the country’s swift response.

“We haven’t seen the rapid escalation of cases seen in so many other countries because we went into lockdown earlier, before we had significant numbers of cases,” she said.

“Our advantage is that we are an island nation, so we can have strict border controls and that is really helpful.”

New Zealand’s government must decide later this week what direction the country will go in after the four week lockdown ends on Wednesday (April 22), much earlier than other countries still in lockdown.

That is good news for another ex-pat Anne Moffatt, who left Portstewart to begin a new life down under almost 20 years ago with her husband Stephen (pictured below right) and daughter Stephanie.

A residential property manager in the city of Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty in the North Island, Anne believes that the leadership showed by the country’s government, and in particular its Prime Minister, has been key to New Zealand being held up as a paragon of how to combat the virus.

“Jacinda is, as one person said, a ‘masterclass in crisis communication,’” said Anne, the daughter of Jim and Peggy Byers of Station Road.

“She explains everything in detail clearly and with simple language that everyone can understand.

“Her manner is calm but her tone has authority. She is on TV with announcements every day in front of the media and takes questions after each session from them.

“She does facebook posts and it is obvious that the Covid 19 Committee that we have are doing a great job working in the background.

“I think the country has done incredibly well and this is not just down to the government, it is the people of New Zealand.

“We have stayed home and saved lives and, above all, we have been kind to ourselves and each other,” added Anne.

Not that there haven’t been tough times along the way.

“Currently we are in lockdown Level 4,” continued Anne.

“We are past the peak of cases now so we should start to go into recovery soon. We are not sure what that will look like yet but the important thing is for business to get back up and running as soon as it is possible.

“We have been in lockdown Level 4 for three weeks since March 26 with one more week to go. There are four different levels and anyone not involved in essential work like supermarkets, pharmacies and clinics, and lifeline utilities must stay home.

“The only time we are allowed to go out is for a walk or bike ride in our local surrounding area or the supermarket and only one person from your bubble is permitted to enter the super market.

“Some people have seen it as an over reaction but by and large most people were on board and have adhered to the rules of lockdown. Me personally, I think they have done the correct thing to give the country the chance to stamp it out.

“Most of our cases have been from overseas travel and any Kiwis returning home now are being put into hotels with supervised quarantine in place for 14 days.

“Previous to this, anyone coming home was asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Our borders are now closed and no one has any idea of when these will reopen.”

New Zealand has nine recorded deaths, all of them aged over 70 and with underlying conditions, with six from the same rest home in Christchurch.

And it’s not just in recorded cases of coronavirus where New Zealand is a shining light - last week, Jacinta Ardern announced that she and her ministers would take a pay cut to help ease the burden on the country.

“Yes I think this needed to be done,” continued Anne, whose husband Stephen, also from Portstewart, owns his own painting and decorating business.

“It probably won’t mean a lot of hardship for the MPs but you must lead from the top.

“The pandemic has affected a lot of people and although the government has done pay-outs through wage subsidies and for those who are self-employed contractors and businesses (I would say mainly to keep law and order) people are still struggling.”

And, once the restrictions are finally lifted, Anne and her family have just the one thing in mind - a visit home to the north coast.

“Once everything has settled down and the borders are open we will return to our beloved Portstewart and have a walk down The Prom for Morelli’s Ice Cream as you do, get a quarter of midget gems from Shelia’s and visit the Anchor for a drink or two and a Guinness for Stephen.

“But until then I will be happy with the posts everyone puts on social media and photos of the Strand and The Prom.

“Stay safe everyone and remember be kind. Stay home, save lives.”