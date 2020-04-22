Piers Morgan bowled over by Coleraine cricket video

IT'S been called 'one of the greatest cricket videos of all time.'

But, now, a one minute clip filmed in Coleraine has received an arguably even greater accolade - after Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan shared it with his 7.4m followers on Twitter.

Morgan, whose day job usually involves scrutinising the government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, took time out to share Wisden Cricket's tweet of a North West Senior Cup game between Coleraine and Donemana.

The footage features Donemana slip Junior McBrine fielding to Coleraine batsman Scott Campbell and captures perfectly the vagaries in a sport where everything can change in two balls - a simple dropped catch followed moments later by a brilliant catch low to the fielder's right.

Shared initially by Cricket Australia, where it got over 2m views, it was shared again this week by Wisden Cricket who described it as 'a throwback to a classic club cricket video.'

The sport's bible added that McBrine went from 'zero to hero within seconds,' to which Morgan simply replied 'Brilliant.'

Indeed, so impressed is cricket-loving Morgan that there was even talk it may be shown on the ITV breakfast programme this week, something to watch out for.

And, as for the game itself?

"Donemana won by 25 runs," recalls Coleraine Cricket Club's Stephen McCartney who kindly sent us the video.

Was worth it then Junior...