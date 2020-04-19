PHA confirm one death in Northern Ireland due to COVID-19 in 24 hours

THE Public Health Agency has reported that one further person has died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

The figure for the past 24 hours is the lowest for a number of weeks.

That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths announced by the PHA to 194.

The total death toll here is likely to be significantly higher, following the publication of new figures on Friday showing Covid-19 deaths were a third higher than reported.

According to the figures, within the last 24 hours 159 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 2,645, with a total of 16,490 individuals tested.