Police make over 100 drink or drug driving arrests in a week

DESPITE a 60% reduction in traffic flow, the health advice and business closures, police have arrested 103 people for drink or drug driving offences over the last fortnight.



In addition to being detected by police officers on patrol and at vehicle checkpoints, arrests have been made following calls from members of the public, shop and security staff and in some cases, from concerned family members.



Inspector Rosie Leech said, "At a time when we are all working together to try and minimise unnecessary pressure on our NHS and emergency service colleagues, it is particularly disappointing that so many people have decided to put lives at risk by driving after drinking or taking drugs.



“We have significant numbers of police officers on duty across the country and are determined to continue our road safety enforcement.



“While I would like to thank all those who reported incidents of people they suspected were driving while under the influence, I would again repeat our road safety appeal – now more than ever please take personal responsibly for road safety. Please slow down. Wear a seatbelt. Pay attention to your surroundings. Never ever drink or take drugs and drive.



“Whilst there is less traffic on many roads, we are seeing greater numbers of pedestrians from children through to older people and more cyclists using our road network across all times of the day – so it is critically important that we all look out for each other.



“Stay home. Save lives.”