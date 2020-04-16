Advice for consumers as Oasis and Warehouse appoint administrators

Fashion retailers Oasis - which has a Ballymena outlet - and Warehouse have both entered administration.

The announcement may have left many of their customers with gift vouchers wondering what their rights are now.

The businesses, both owned by Kaupthing, appointed Deloitte as administrator on Wednesday 15 April.

John French, Chief Executive of The Consumer Council said: “If you have a gift voucher you should spend it online as soon as possible, as both Oasis and Warehouse are currently still trading online and accepting vouchers. If a new company buys over either of the businesses, it will be at the new company’s discretion whether to honour gift cards or vouchers.

“If Oasis or Warehouse decide to no longer accept gift vouchers, check with the person who bought it if it was purchased using a credit or debit card. If so, they may be able to secure a full refund from their card issuer.”

John added, “Over the last year the high street has seen many well-known retailers going into administration. The Consumer Council would encourage consumers who have gift cards or vouchers for any retailer to use them as soon as possible and to always check the expiry date”.

For more information and advice visit our website www.consumercouncil.org.uk and download our ‘Company Going Out of Business’ factsheet and ‘Safe Ways to Pay’ guide. Alternatively call our Consumer Protection Team for advice on 0800 121 6022.