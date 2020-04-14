Ten new deaths due to coronavirus

THE Public Health Agency (PHA) has announced that 10 more people have sadly passed away due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

That means today (Tuesday) the total number of those who have passed away in Northern Ireland from Covid-19 now sits at 134.

Eighty-five new laboratory confirmed cases have been confirmed, bringing the Northern Ireland figure to 1967.

A total of 462 people were tested yesterday, which means that the total number of people tested in the province so far for the SARS-COV2 virus stands at 13,095.

Some 11,704 people were tested and were found not to have the virus.

As of Friday, 10 April the PHA said a laboratory confirmed Covid-19 case is an individual that has clinical evidence of Covid-19, a healthcare worker or household member with or without symptoms or someone who has a positive laboratory result for SARS-COV2