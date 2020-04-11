Health Minister asks for army assistance

TWO formal requests to the Army for assistance to deal with the Covid-19 crisis in Northern Ireland have been made by Robin Swann.

The Health Minister has confirmed he has asked for military assistance in distributing life-saving equipment, and also in planning for a Nightingale hospital at the former Maze Prison site.

The number one priority is to save lives and protect those of the staff on the front line, said Mr Swann.

“I believe the Army’s skills and logistical expertise could assist with the redistribution of essential life-saving equipment across Northern Ireland to ensure that all hospitals have the materials and resources required to fully enact their surge plans," he said.

The proposed Nightingale hospital will be able to hold as many as 4,000 patients. A similar hospital was recently set up with military assistance in London's ExCel centre.

Mr Swann says he hopes the decision is not "considered divisive".

"I have said a number of times over recent weeks that at the end of this pandemic there will be only one thing that divides us – and that is those of us that are still alive and those that have sadly passed away," he added.