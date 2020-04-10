Coronavirus latest: 63 confirmed cases in Causeway

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has replaced Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council as the council area with the fewest number of coronavirus cases.

The western council district has 52 recorded cases, 11 fewer than the north coast district with has 63 confirmed cases to date.

Mid-Ulster has 73 known cases with Derry and Strabane on 77.

Not surprisingly given its population, Belfast council tops the list with 514 cases, some way ahead of Lisburn and Castlereagh with 181.

To date, 11,006 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.

A total of 82 people have lost their lives in NI, while the number of those confirmed to have the virus stands at 1,477.

Meanwhile, there have been repeated calls for people to stay at home this weekend and only travel if it is absolutely essential.

Police have been conducting checks on roads going towards the north coast while patrols have also been stopping cars in and around the Triangle.