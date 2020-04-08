Vehicles stopped at border as Gardai clamp down on non-essential journeys

MOTORISTS making non-essential journeys have been stopped and turned at the border by Gardai.

Checkpoints were mounted today at the Strabane-Lifford border crossing as An Garda Síochána launched a major operation to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced recently as part of COVID-19 public health guidelines.

The operation will run from today until Monday night, April 13.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "This significant policing operation is designed to support travel restrictions put in place to help flatten the curve and save lives.

"There has been very good compliance with the travel restrictions and we want to thank the public for this. However, it is vital that this continues over the coming days and over the weekend. This will save lives.

"In particular, we would ask people who are thinking of travelling to parks, natural beauty spots or holiday homes outside of the 2km limit not to do so. We are sending them a clear message that if they are stopped at a checkpoint they will be turned back.”

The operation will also see Gardaí conduct high visibility patrols at major tourist locations, parks and natural beauty spots to ensure compliance with travel restrictions.