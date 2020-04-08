Causeway area still lowest number of coronavirus cases

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council continues to have the lowest number of coronavirus cases among the province's 11 districts, latest figures show.

The CCG area has 35 confirmed cases, eight fewer than Fermanagh and Omagh with 43. Mid-Ulster is next with 47 known cases.

At the other end of the scale, Belfast has the highest number with 429, some way ahead of Lisburn and Castlereagh with 150.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Agency revealed on Wednesday that there has been five more deaths of patients with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

There are 84 new cases and 406 people had been tested since Tuesday.