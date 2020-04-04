Making a difference

STAFF of JKC BMW in Coleraine are motoring on with helping people in the local community.

Ten employees have volunteered to deliver medicines for Matthewson's Chemist in Ballymoney.

Among them is Thomas Barkley who said workers in the company 'wanted to make a difference.'

"We take it in turns with five of us doing it each day." Thomas explained.

"We cover a wide area including Ballymoney, Ballybogey, Rasharkin, Dervock, Mosside, Stranocum and Bendooragh with about 150 prescriptions being delivered each day."

The service is available to everyone who cannot leave their house or cannot get to a chemist.

"We just wanted to make a bit of a difference and give something back to the community during a time when we aren't able to work ourselves," added Thomas.

Their efforts are just one of a number of similar volunteer work being undertaken across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.