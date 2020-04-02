Mayor praises community for response to coronavirus crisis

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has said the local response to the coronavirus emergency demonstrates the strength and resilience within our communities.

Local volunteers have matched the rapid impact of COVID-19 by mobilising immediately to provide essential support to the most vulnerable.

Councillor Sean Bateson said the actions of the community and voluntary sector across the Borough has been remarkable, and its impact cannot be underestimated.

He said: “Our local communities realised very quickly that along with the physical impact of coronavirus, the situation would also have a serious impact on the overall health and wellbeing of families, friends and neighbours.

“Existing initiatives such as foodbanks and Good Morning schemes along with our advice services are experiencing unprecedented demand and they have admirably stepped up to continue to provide their services while also recognising the specific requirements caused by the pandemic.

“All sorts of groups from schools to churches, charities and sports clubs in our towns, villages and rural communities have diverted their efforts and resources to identify those in need and provide them with the relevant support. People have been collecting groceries and essential supplies, delivering emergency packs, providing hot meals, walking dogs, posting letters or simply being on the other end of a phone to check how someone is and have a chat with them.

“For those who are vulnerable or in self-isolation these actions have made a huge difference. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in this Borough-wide community response, and I hope they realise how their actions are helping those who need it most at this time.

“I would also like to thank our local retailers, who continue to provide an essential service for their customers. Many shops have responded by offering ordering and delivery services which ensures that our residents can stay as safe as possible. Retail workers are doing all they can to ensure that people get the goods they need, so please remember to treat them with courtesy and kindness as they carry out their job.”

“I would like to remind the community and voluntary sector that Council’s Community Development team is here to help and if anyone wants assistance or advice then please don’t hesitate to get in touch with them.

“I would urge everyone to continue practicing social distancing, good hand hygiene and only travel when it is absolutely essential. If we all play our part in this, we can help to save lives.”

For details of community response initiatives currently in place across the Borough go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/covid19 and follow the link to Community Support. If you know of a service which isn’t currently outlined, let us know and we will add it to the list.

You can contact the Community Development team now by emailing community.development@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or check the website for telephone numbers.