PSNI officers asked to reconsider retirement

THE Chief Constable of the PSNI has confirmed that the service has asked a number of officers who are set to retire this summer to reconsider.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “Following a retirement survey undertaken in October to assist PSNI with succession planning, a number of individuals were identified who would be eligible for retirement in summer 2020.



“In light of the unprecedented societal challenges posed by the global pandemic Covid-19, PSNI has written to those individuals to ask that they consider staying on for a period to help provide essential policing services during this worldwide emergency to keep our communities safe.



“These officers have a wealth of experience and have made invaluable contributions to policing throughout their careers and the Service could only benefit by retaining their expertise.

"However the decision of each individual officer will be respected and no one will be compelled to defer their retirement if they do not wish to do so," the Chief Constable added.

Meanwhile, the PSNI has reiterated the advice that people should leave home only when it is absolutely necessary.

"The Police Service is working in partnership with our colleagues in the NI Executive Office, the Department of Health and agencies across the public sector, to jointly fight the spread of the virus," said a spokesperson.

"We cannot do this unless the public adhere to the new measures.

"Therefore, we are calling on everyone in Northern Ireland to work with us, use your common sense and only leave your house if absolutely necessary."