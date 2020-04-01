Coronavirus: local schools remain open for key workers

A TOTAL of 40 schools remain open across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area to assist with the educational supervision of vulnerable children and key workers’ children.

Schools are open only to allow staff to organise remote learning for their pupils and to make provision for supervised learning for these children up to the end of Year 10.

Education Minister, Peter Weir said: “Schools are only open as a last resort option for vulnerable children and the children of key workers who cannot be accommodated elsewhere during the day.

“To date, the number of children in schools for supervised learning remains low and I am grateful that parents and carers are acting responsibly by sourcing alternative arrangements.

“However, I am aware of a small number of cases where key workers’ children have not been able to access school premises. We must all play our part in supporting those people who are at the frontline of dealing with this current crisis and I must stress that only one parent/carer needs to be a key worker for the child.

"Where possible, we would encourage schools to continue to look after critical workers’ children and vulnerable children throughout the Easter holidays and consider whether weekend provision can be facilitated. This will be kept under review.”

The Education Authority has also created a school placement request form. This form is for key workers to request supervised learning for their child in an available school setting, if their normal school is not open.

Continuing the Minister said: “For those key workers who have been unable to access a school premises, I would ask them to use this information to identify a school which will be able to accommodate their child.

“My Department is gathering information from schools on a daily basis to monitor how schools are managing to ensure they remain safe for pupils and staff alike.

“I greatly appreciate all those schools and their staff who have opened their doors to support these critical workers in what is a worldwide crisis. My Department, together with the Education Authority and other agencies will continue to provide them with support and guidance.”

The list of schools open in Causeway Coast and Glens is as follows: Limavady High School Post-Primary, Limavady Grammar School Post-Primary, Ballycastle High School Post-Primary, Ballymoney High School Post-Primary, Cross and Passion College Post-Primary, Dalriada School, Loreto College Post-Primary, Coleraine Grammar Post-Primary Macosquin Community Pre-school Pre-School, St Colum's Pre-School Centre Pre-School, Causeway Pre-School Pre-School, Limavady Central Primary School Primary, St Canice's Primary School Primary, Termoncanice Primary School Primary, St John's Primary School, Dernaflaw Primary, Gaelscoil Leim an Mhadaidh Primary, Carrowreagh Primary School Primary, Lislagan Primary School Primary, Kilmoyle Primary School Primary, Ballytober Primary School Primary, Knockahollet Primary School Primary, Carnalridge Primary School Primary, Culcrow Primary School Primary, Hezlett Primary School Primary, Portstewart Primary School Primary, Millburn Primary School Primary, Kilrea Primary School Primary, Gorran Primary School Primary, Garvagh Primary School Primary, Glenann Primary School Primary, St Brigid's Primary School Primary, St Mary's Primary School Primary, St Columba's Primary School Primary, St Colum's Primary School Primary, St Patrick's Primary School Primary, St Brigid's Primary School Primary, St Columba's Primary School Primary, St Joseph's Primary School Primary, Ballymoney Controlled Integrated Primary School Primary, Millstrand Integrated Primary School Primary.