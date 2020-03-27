Ministers work together to provide free school meals

MINISTERS continue to work together to provide assistance to those who need it during the current crisis.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and Education Minister Peter Weir have combined to ensure that 97,000 children who are entitled to free school meals will benefit.

"My department is leading on plans to ensure that low income families and vulnerable people get the vital support they need in response to the Coronavirus outbreak," said the Communities Minister.

"We have been working closely with the Department of Education and the Education Authority to ensure children who would have access to free school meals every day continue to get support.

"Families will receive £2.70 per child per day for each day of term the schools are closed. This money will be paid to families on a fortnightly basis.”

"This has been an exercise in a number of government departments and agencies working collaboratively to deliver real help to those that need it. I recognise that this action alone will not be enough to stop some vulnerable children and families facing hardship. My Department is committed to providing a safety net for all those vulnerable and low-income families."

The direct payments scheme will ensure families eligible for free school meals will receive direct payments into bank accounts during the period of term time school closures.

Education Minister Peter Weir said the development was 'welcome news.'

"This is a major undertaking, involving thousands of payments in a completely new package of support and the Education Authority will make every effort to get these payments out to families next week.

"We would ask everyone to bear with us as not all families may get the funding at the same time. I want to assure them that they will receive payments which will be backdated."