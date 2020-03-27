Causeway lowest number of cases

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council area currently has the least number of reported cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

According to latest Public Health Agency figures, there have been five confirmed cases in the Causeway area to date.

Mid-Ulster is next lowest with eight confirmed cases with Derry and Strabane next on nine.

Unsurprisingly, Belfast boasts the highest number of cases with 86, some way ahead of Lisburn and Castlereagh on 39 and North Down and Ards with 25.

It has also been confirmed that another three people have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 13.

Thirty-four more people have tested positive for the virus, making a total of 275.

Don't want to add to either of these totals?

Then follow the advice and stay at home.