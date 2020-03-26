COVID 19 CRISIS: People urged to stand on doorsteps at 8pm this evening and give a RESOUNDING CHEER for front line workers

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Councillor Angela Mullholand has joined the call for everyone to get out on their door step at 8pm this evening (Thursday March 26), or open a window and give a responding clap and cheer for our front line workers, at this time of COVID 19 lockdown and crisis.

Cllr Mulholland said: “Remember, this evening at 8pm can you all either stand on doorsteps or open a window and clap and cheer as loudly as you can for all the frontline workers - NHS staff, carers, security staff, food and medicine delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, farmers and anyone else on the frontline, risking their own lives to makes yours better.

“Let's try and get this around the country.”