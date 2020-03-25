University in u-turn over rent demands

Ulster University has agreed that students living in the university’s student accommodation who wish to return home will be released from their rental contracts.

Last week a councillor criticised university chiefs for demanding rent from students who quit the campus amid Coronavirus shut-down.

Adrian McQuillan told the Chronicle he'd been contacted by a vulnerable constituent who has moved back to Garvagh and described the payment he faced as “totally unacceptable”.

On Wednesday however, the university said students would be released from their contractual obligations.

A spokesperson for Ulster University commented: “We understand that this is an extremely worrying time for our students.

“Like all universities across the UK we are actively working to deliver remote teaching for our students so they can continue to progress in their studies, will not be disadvantaged at the point of assessment and will graduate on schedule.

“Ulster University has agreed that students living in the university’s student accommodation who wish to return home will be released from their contractual obligations from 3 April 2020 with no financial penalties.