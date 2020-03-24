Raft of changes

GIVEN the current concerns and restrictions around the Coronavirus (Covid-19) public health crisis, the organisers of the Portrush Raft Race 2020 have postponed the weekend of events scheduled for May 23-24.

"Over the past week we have received guidance from the RNLI and the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and our decision has been based upon the guidance received," explained Raft Race Committee chairperson Stephen McConnell.

"Our overall desire is to act responsibly and do all we can to protect everyone from the threat posed by the virus.

"We would like to thank the support of our sponsors, our partners and the general public in this matter.

"We will keep you informed of any developments when a date is rescheduled.

"Please look after yourselves and your families. Stay safe," he added.

The annual Portrush Raft Race, which celebrates its 40th birthday next year, is a prime fundraiser for the RNLI and it is hoped the event may run later in the year.