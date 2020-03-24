COVID 19 CRISIS: Contactless card transactions to increase from £30 to £45 in a bid to slow spread of virus

THE limit on the contactless card transactions will rise from £30 to £45 from Wednesday 1 April.

This should help reduce the need for physical contact between shoppers and shop staff when they go shopping, with no PIN needed for amounts that up to £45.

The changes were confirmed by the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

BRC head of payments policy, Andre Cregan, head of payments policy for the BRC, said: “The last contactless limit increase to £30 took two years to implement but, given the extraordinary circumstances we face today, this new £45 limit will be rolled-out from next week.

“Some shops will take longer to make the necessary changes, given the strain they’re under. In the meantime, most customers can continue to make contactless payments for higher amounts using their smart phone.”