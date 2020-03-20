Latest update on coronavirus

Latest update on coronavirus
Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

Email:

ciara.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

AS of 2pm on Friday, March 20, testing has resulted in nine new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 86.

To date, one person who tested positive has sadly died.

The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 1,816.

The Department of Health has advised: "People with mild symptoms - new persistent cough and/or fever - should stay at home and self-isolate.

"They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354