All Public Libraries to Temporarily Close due to COVID-19

DUE to the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, Libraries NI is planning to close all public libraries and Out of Hours access from 5:00pm on Friday 20 March 2020 until further notice.

With immediate effect, all mobile libraries and Homecall services have been stopped and all events in public libraries have been cancelled. This includes regular weekly events like Rhythm and Rhyme, Storytime, Tea and Newspapers, Knit and Natter, Library Reading Groups (all ages) and Got IT and Go On computer training sessions.

A Libraries NI spokesperson said: "We are also highlighting to our customers that all loans from your local library or mobile will be renewed automatically during the period of closure.

"During this closure we would encourage customers to avail of our eBooks, audiobooks and eMagazines (https://www.librariesni.org.uk/Pages/LNIeBooksandeMagazines.aspx). There is a variety of reading choice for customers with nearly 19,000 titles of eBooks/audiobooks, including a selection of eBooks that parents can download and share with children.

"We will continue to conduct as much of our work as possible remotely, and will post any further developments regarding our situation on our website (www.librariesni.org.uk) and social networking channels."