New Ballymoney Lidl starts 9am till 11am priority shopping for the elderly until further notice
THE NEW Lidl Store in Ballymoney will have priority shopping hours for the elderly, from 9am till 11am starting today (March 17).

This has come into effect across all it's stores across Northern Ireland, until further notice.

The firm released a statement just prior to the implementation, saying: “We’ve been listening to your feedback and we will be implementing priority shopping hours for the elderly across all 39 Lidl stores in Northern Ireland until further notice.

“We ask that the public respect this time period to allow more vulnerable customers to pick up the food and supplies they need.

“Starting March 17, the mornings will run from 9am – 11am every day and will include prioritised queuing and additional assistance for our older customers.

“We may not be able to actively monitor this at all times as our store teams are required on checkouts and restocking shelves, so we kindly ask that customers respect this measure and plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.”

