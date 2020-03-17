CoronavirusNI: Housing Executive latest public organisation to reduce services

THE Housing Executive says it is closing all public areas including local offices which will affect their premises in Coleraine following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Housing Executive's local office is situated at Abbey Street in Coleraine but this afternoon (Tuesday), officials say they are making “necessary” changes to service delivery in order to streamline with recent government guidelines.

The statement also says the latest move will protect customers and staff while ensuring that they will continue to provide key essential services.

Staff can still be contacted over the phone and housing benefits payments will continue as usual whilst home visits have been suspended until further notice.

In a statement, the Housing Executive said: “All public reception areas in our local offices will close with immediate effect and until further notice.

“Our services will be disrupted as a result of the closure of our local offices and staff being unable to carryout home visits. However, we will continue to provide advice and assistance by telephone.

“Customers facing financial difficulties as a result of the on-going emergency should telephone their patch manager for further advice. We will have a sensitive approach to those in financial difficulty.

“To minimise the spread of the virus and in keeping with the Governments advice on social distancing, over the coming days our repairs service we will be moving to an emergency service only until further notice. We will therefore only carry out repair works where there is a risk to life or property.

“When reporting a repair, staff will be asking if customers are self-isolating, and, if so, our contractor will be advised. Our contractors will have to carry out a risk assessment before attending to the works and they will contact you to advise on what to do next.”

The Housing Executive advise customers that repairs can be reported by telephone - 03448 920 901 or via the Housing Executive website.

Alternatively, for General Enquiries contact 03448920900 or Housing Benefit telephone 03448920902.