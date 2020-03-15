Ballycastle pupil suspected of having Coronavirus

A BALLYCASTLE secondary school pupil is suspected of having Coronavirus, it has emerged.

The Principal of Cross and Passion revealed that the individual in question is currently self-isolating at home.

Writing on the school's website, Paul McClean said he has sought advice from the Public Health Agency (PHA) on the matter and they have confirmed "that no further action is required by the school at this time".

"I wish to inform you that I have been contacted by a parent, who has informed me that their child has been advised to remain at home, as they have presented with symptoms of COVID-19 (Coronavirus)," said Mr McClean.

"Throughout the current situation, the school has followed, and continues to follow, the advice from the PHA and Department of Education (DE), to the letter.

"I understand the concerns of parents, pupils and the wider school community and I wish to reassure you that I will continue to monitor the situation carefully, seeking further advice and clarification from the PHA, DE and the Education Authority, as required," he added. "I will endeavour to keep the school community informed of any updates to advice received.

"Parents with any questions or concerns are welcome to contact me, via the school office, on Monday morning."