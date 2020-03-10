‘We've been through hell’ - Housing Executive apologise to Dunaghy tenants after three years of water leaks

THE Housing Executive (HE) has apologised to a Dunaghy family, with “serious health issues” who say they they have “been through hell” for the last three years in respect of multiple issues at their house.

The Ashley Park residents, came to The Chronicle feeling “fed up” and “sick to death”, after a leak causing “cascading” water every time it rains, has gone un-fixed.

The HE admit trying unsuccessfully to fix problems, telling the Chronicle that they have instructed contactors to try again this week.

The resident, a tenant at the property for 23 years, said: “Every-time it rains water comes cascading down our chimney on the inside of our house through our top bathroom. The bathroom is covered in black mould and it doesn't stop there, then it comes down and into the living room.

“There is a crack in our chimney running down through the top bedroom and down through the living room.”

*For full story see this week's Chronicle, in shops now.