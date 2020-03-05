Bella Mia off to 'create new memories' as Ballymoney store closes

IN WHAT has come as a shock to many, popular Ballymoney jewellery store Bella Mia, on Church Street, is closing its doors after 10 years in business.

Bella Mia posted on the following on social media yesterday (Wednesday) evening:

“To our lovely customers, unfortunately we have some sad news. After recently closing our doors in Coleraine we have decided to close our Ballymoney store also.

“The Ballymoney store is where we call home and where we started this amazing journey 10 years ago.

“We have loved getting to know you all and appreciate all our customers who have shopped with us along the way, but it’s time to focus on other priorities and create new memories.”

The shop is closed today March 5 to prepare for the sale which will start tomorrow (Friday March 6) at 9.30am with the store permanently closing its Ballymoney doors in April.

The reason for the closure of what was regarded by many as a successful Ballymoney store, is unclear.