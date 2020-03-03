‘I don't see it’ – Top Springwell runner sees no hope of this year’s Dark Hedges Half Marathon running

THERE will be no reprieve for the popular Dark Hedges Half Marathon, cancelled last Friday due to the prohibitive costs of road traffic management.

So says David McGaffin of Springwell Runners, who help organise the race.

Dervock & District Community Association are now debating whether to cancel the whole KK McArthur Festival according to Chair Frankie Cunningham.

He said he was “heartbroken” after all the “painstaking” efforts undertaken over the last 26 years, since the race began in 1984.

This is just days after a review was announced by Department for Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon into legislation that adds £5000 to the cost of the event.

North Antrim Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan, who had planned to take part in the event himself, has also expressed his disappointment at the decision.

He said that he hopes the review will ensure the safety of participants but “with much less bureaucracy and cost.”

