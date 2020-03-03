Council pledges support for World Down Syndrome Day

by Peter Winter

by Peter Winter

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS have agreed to light up their Coleraine HQ in the blue and yellow colours adopted by World Down's Syndrome Day.

The gesture, suggested by Sinn Fein member Oliver McMullan, aims to recognise the important role people with the condition play in the borough of Causeway Coast and Glens.

In a further move agreed by the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee last Tuesday, officers are to explore the possibility of creating a work placement open to those who otherwise face limited employment prospects.

“The aim of all this is to create awareness of Down's Syndrome, how we can best support and promote the abilities our friends with Down's Syndrome have,” said Councillor McMullan.

*Read more on this story and further Council news inside this week's Chronicle.

