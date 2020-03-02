Rates protest at Cloonavin

Podium for Rowan on Finland debut
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Headquarters at Cloonavin in Coleraine.
PROTESTERS describing themselves as "Causeway Coast and Glens Debt Watch" has announced that they will be picketing Council HQ at Cloonavin tomorrow evening (Tuesday).
The protest is due to take place at the next Council meeting on Tuesday, March 3 at 6.30pm.
Members say they are seeking a forensic audit of the council's finances.
*Read all the up to date Council news inside the Chronicle.