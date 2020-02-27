'Strong regulation needed to tackle waste and pollution' - McGuigan blasts litter louts and polluters

SINN Féin's Environment Spokesperson, Philip McGuigan MLA, has today (Thursday February 27) said that strong regulation and new legislation is needed to tackle the problem of widespread litter and waste on our streets.

The Dunloy MLA was speaking following the publication of environmental survey showed that 1.3 million pieces of litter have been found dumped on streets across Northern Ireland.

Philip McGuigan said: "These survey results show a staggering level of waste and litter on our streets, that will have environmental and community impacts.

"Dozens of tonnes of rubbish have been thrown on our streets, with a clean up cost of at least £45m.

"The fact that plastics made up almost three quarters of the waste shows the urgent need for regulation on plastics, particularly those designed for a single use before they can be thrown away.

"Sinn Féin are looking at different ways to support how we as a society change our behaviours that contribute to unacceptably high levels of waste and litter."