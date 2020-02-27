12 week wait for street light repair is 'unacceptable'

12 week wait for street light repair unacceptable

FOLLOWING the revelation that non-hazardous street lights are taking on average up to 12 weeks to repair, TUV Leader Jim Allister MLA commented:

“Having uncovered the scale of the problem of faulty street lighting, that there are almost 4000 outages in the Northern Division alone, it is hardly surprising that people are frustrated by what appears to be a lack of action in repairing them.

“I have been advised by the Minister that for non-hazardous outages, repairs on average are taking 11-12 weeks. That is outrageous!

“In addition, I have been advised that there has been only one street lighting electrician available to carry out repairs in Northern Division, but he was also needed in other areas.

“While I welcome that additional funding has now been secured to fix broken street lights as well as repairing pot holes, it is simply unacceptable that it has been allowed to get in this state in the first place.”