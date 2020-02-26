'Palliative care not assisted suicide' - Paisley attends palliative care event in Westminster

NORTH Antrim Ian Paisley MP has attended a meeting on "palliative care not assisted suicide", which took place in the House of Commons on Tuesday 25 February.

Dr Dominic Whitehouse, who works in palliative care, spoke of his experiences of caring for patients at the end of life. Dr Whitehouse also spoke of his opposition to legalised assisted suicide.

The event was organised by the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SpUC) and was attended by MPs and peers from across Parliament.

Assisted suicide has already been debated in this Parliament, in a Westminster Hall debate led by Christine Jardine MP. During that debate, many MPs on both sides of the argument mentioned the importance of palliative care,

A 2019 poll by the Royal College of Physicians found that of palliative medicine physicians eligible to vote, 84.3% oppose a change in the law, and 84.4% are not prepared actively to participate in physician assisted suicide.

Dr Whitehouse said: "I have shown you why legislation of physician assisted suicide would be a bad idea, and likely to harm patients, doctors and the public at large, and shown you how, on the other hand, good palliative care, properly funded, and equitably available, is the humane answer to suffering at the end of life. It should be our promise to our citizens at the end of their lives whenever they need it.”

Ian Paisley MP said: "I was delighted to attend this important meeting on palliative care, and I commend SpUC for organising it, Debating matters of life and death is one of the most important things we do as MPs, and it was excellent to get this insight from a doctor who works at the front line of these issues. Dr Whitehouse spoke compellingly on how legalising assisted suicide would affect vulnerable patients, the medical profession, and society as a whole. I will certainly oppose any measures introduced into Parliament to change the law on assisted suicide."