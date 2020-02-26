Irish proposals cost 275 nurses? - Allister blasts proposed Irish language funding bill

NORTH Antrim MLA Jim Allister has released a statement again questioning the need for Irish language legislation after quizzing the Health Minister in the Assembly.

Commenting the by TUV leader Mr Allister said:

“In topical questions to the Health Minister (on Tuesday Feb 25) I established that the £11 million per year cost of the proposed Irish language legislation and related issues could employ no fewer that 275 band five nurses.

“It is nothing short of scandalous that the Executive was established on the basis of priorities which are so obviously out of kilter with the priories of the ordinary man or woman in the street.

“Does Northern Ireland really need Irish language provision more than it needs an additional 275 nurses?”