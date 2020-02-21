Poor rating

THE rates hike that householders across Causeway Coast and Glens now face, in effect, cancels out a five-year-long local government experiment in low taxation.

For more than half its first term, the council froze rates and imposed minimal inflation-defying increases for the remainder.

It was an eye-catching policy, driven by the two main unionist parties eager to show how ruthlessly they'd stamp out inefficiency and pursue benefits of merging four councils into one.

But the savings that were realised never came close to balancing rising costs and an inability to curtail spending on pet crowd-pleasing schemes.

Instead of finding savings, the council's rainy day fund got lower and lower.

So, while for half a decade, most households in Northern Ireland endured modest 2-3 per cent hikes in their rates bills each year, the pain in Causeway Coast and Glens will be delivered later this year - all in one go.

It all seemed so simple in 2015.

The plan was to unburden residents and charge council management with finding ways to save cash.

It could be done by cutting costs, increasing charges for services, selling off assets and reducing staff.

Proposals would be served up, and elected members would wield the knife.

While the debate over who was responsible for the council's failure to meet its new reduced budgets will continue, it’s not as if tough proposals weren't tabled.

The council's newly acquired car parks, for example, were, according to consultants, ridiculously cheap in North Coast towns and, worse still, free, at many of the province’s most popular tourist attractions.

Executing the plan they drew up would bring in £1m annually.

The problem was it would prove unpopular with shoppers and workers in towns, and dog walkers, surfers and kayakers at the borough's resorts.

Twice, income raising measures were put to the chamber in the space of 18 months and, twice, the chamber rejected them.

So, if budget shortfalls couldn't be met by raising income, how about selling off assets?

The borough now has four of everything - so the logic goes. But try telling the people of Ballycastle their council offices should be sold off and staff shifted to Coleraine to save on fuel and electricity bills.

Certainly, your local elected representatives weren't among those prepared to do it.

But there were also sell-off proposals that did see progress and then thwarted through no fault of the councillors.

Portrush's Dunluce Centre is a good example.

The family entertainment centre opened in 1993 but, after suffering falling visitor numbers, closed its doors for good in 2013.

In 2016, the building and its lands were declared surplus and placed on the market with a guide price of £910,000.

Later that year, Causeway Coast and Glens Council awarded preferred bidder status to a company whose revamp plans included water slides, a climbing wall and artificial surfing wave.

The sale would follow a successful planning application.

When approval was granted, a near £1m windfall seemed secure.

But then the developers declared their intention to lodge plans for 'phase two' of the development, which includes an accommodation block.

Four years down the line the scheme remains in the planning system and the sell-off deal seems no closer.

But, it gets worse: a second planned lucrative sell-off of Waterworld, a few hundred yards away, depends on there being some sort of alternative indoor entertainment facilities in the resort.

The Dunluce Centre and Waterworld were both built by Coleraine Borough Council, long before anyone thought of merging local authorities.

But it's legacy council projects like these that have left Causeway Coast and Glens with debt totalling £68m.

Much has been made of the figure in the media recently (even though it was reported in The Chronicle as far back as 2017). And it's an eye-watering sum. And it's true Causeway Coast and Glens Council has accumulated more debt than most other local authorities in Northern Ireland.

But, as long as servicing loans are adequately budgeted for each year, it shouldn't be a problem.

Just like households expect a big chunk of income to go on their mortgage, councils budget annually for financing capital schemes – like leisure centres, new bin lorries and community halls.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council's annual income is around £60m, with around half going on wages and salaries.

And while the proportion spent on servicing debt is now around £10m there didn't seem to be any appetite to halt the big flagship schemes.

Who, for example, will deny the people of Portstewart the £650,000 needed to repair their crumbling town hall?

As it turned out, 2019 was the last year of this council's low taxation/cost-cutting regime.

It hasn't been a complete failure. Savings have been found and Cloonavin operates on a much smaller budget in real terms than it did five years ago.

In the meantime, cash has been found to bring the lowest paid up to a living wage

But the elastic has broken and when news of a projected multi-million-pound budget deficit in the councils' biggest spending department emerged last autumn, the blame game began.

Understandably concerned over their members' futures, unions have blamed the politicians for refusing to raise rates.

Sinn Féin, which consistently opposed rates freezes, warned unionists their ideological approach would damage front-line services.

And Unionists have blamed other parties for refusing to endorse cuts.

But, in recent weeks, it's the council's management that has come under fire and there has been a flurry of demands for investigations, forensic audits amid serious allegations against officers, notably from Independent councillor Padraig McShane.

He's been backed by the SDLP, who have sent delegations to meet the NI Audit Office and the Stormont minister responsible for local government.

Both offices have told The Chronicle that their officials are monitoring the council's financial position and have liaised with its chief executive.

Whatever the outcome, it’s clear relations between elected representatives and senior officers have suffered.

Last month, leaked minutes of a meeting of council Heads of Service laid bare concerns over Cloonavin's financial woes and increasingly ‘hostile’ behaviour of elected members.

The document expressed frustration over elected representatives' approach to the crises.

“It was discussed that elected members are taking their frustrations at the current situation out on staff,” stated the minutes.

“This is manifesting as hostile and aggressive exchanges in the council chamber, press releases and statements from elected members citing inefficiencies throughout the organisation and blaming he financial crises on over staffing or high numbers of agency staff.”

There's no doubt the imminent rates hike will cause pain to householders around the borough

Ratepayers will be grumbling about a hike that could have been avoided or a least spread over five years for months to come.

Rebuilding trust and respect at Cloonavin may take much longer....