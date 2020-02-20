North Antrim MLAs pay tribute to Harry Gregg

TWO North Antrim MLAs have paid tribute to Mr Harry Gregg, who passed away on Monday morning and whose funeral takes place tomorrow (Friday) in St Patrick's Church Coleraine.

Mr Jim Allister said that Mr Gregg “towered above” Northern Ireland's many other “sporting giants.”

While DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said: “It was with sadness that I heard this of the passing of Harry Gregg.

“The Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg, was in every respect a legend and while he would have never admitted it he was also hailed a hero for his actions following the 1958 Munich air disaster.

“I had the privilege of meeting him on a number of occasions and they were events you always remembered. What you saw was what you got. He was undoubtedly one of Northern Ireland’s most successful footballers and someone who never forgot his roots.

“To his family and friends we extend our sympathy and assure them of our thoughts and prayers at this time of sadness.”

Mr Jim Allister MLA has also paid tribute.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday Jim Allister said:

“Northern Ireland has been blessed with many sporting giants not just in football but in many disciplines, but towering among them, undoubtedly, is Harry Gregg. All that has been said about him today in tribute is well deserved for his sporting achievements alone, but, of course, it is not just his triumph on the football field that made him the memorable son of this land of whom we are all proud.

“It was also his triumph in the adversity of the Munich airfield, where he showed the selfless courage that most of us can only dream about. With no thought for his own safety, and thinking only of those who were in great peril, he conducted himself in a way that ensured that some people lived who otherwise would have died in the Munich disaster.

“Many of us — I suspect maybe all of us — in the Chamber have no recollection of the Munich disaster because it happened so long ago, yet it is embedded in the consciousness of us all. Why? Because of Harry Gregg. It was that selfless behaviour — that heroic behaviour — that made Harry Gregg one of whom we are all so proud, not just for his sporting prowess but for what he did on that occasion. Yet, through all that, as the House has heard, he was a man of immense modesty, self-effacing and looking nowhere for glory. I met him only once or twice, but it was a privilege to meet him and be in the presence of someone who so earned the respect of this country and whom we are all so glad was indeed a son of Northern Ireland. He was one of us; he lived amongst us; he came from us. He never forgot and was very proud of his roots. He was anxious to remind us all, quite properly, of where he came from. There were no airs and graces. He was straight up and down, straightforward, and exactly the sort of Ulsterman who personifies much of the greatness of this Province.

“I want to add to the expressions of sympathy and condolence to his family and many friends. He will be much missed, but not forgotten.”