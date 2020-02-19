Coleraine Town Centre closure for the funeral of Harry Gregg

Large numbers of mourners are expected in Coleraine on Friday for the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg OBE.



The much-loved sporting hero died on the 16th February 2020 at the age of 87. A funeral service for Harry Gregg OBE will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Coleraine, at 12 noon on Friday, followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. His funeral cortege will make its way to the cemetery via The Showgrounds.

Police are warning the public that a significant barrier plan will be in place throughout Church Street, The Diamond, and Queen Street and that the town centre will be closed to vehicles from approximately 1100 – 1400.

A police spokesperson said: "In order to minimise disruption in the town centre, and provide mourners with easy access to the church, we would ask that businesses rearrange alternative times or dates for any deliveries."

A text alert will also be sent to businesses who have signed up to PSNI alerts and officers will be around the town today to advise on the above.

Harry Gregg is survived by his wife Carolyn, daughters Linda, Julie, Jane, Suzanne and son John-Henry and is pre-deceased by his late daughter Karen.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Harry Gregg Foundation c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF.