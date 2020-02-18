Harry Gregg: Death of a Hero

World's once most expensive goalkeeper passes away

Harry Gregg pictured at the 50th anniversary of the Munich air disaster. Credit: Manchester United

by Damian Mullan

by Damian Mullan

FORMER Manchester United team-mate and fellow Munich air crash survivor Sir Bobby Charlton has led tributes to Harry Gregg, who has died.

Gregg (87) passed away, surrounded by his family, in Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital on Monday morning, following a short illness.

Sir Bobby, the last remaining survivor of the plane crash which claimed 20 lives on February 6, 1958, said he would remember his ex-team-mate as a “heroic figure”.

Gregg earned praise for his actions in the immediate aftermath of the crash at Munich-Riem Airport when he helped pull survivors from the wreckage.

“I was proud to call him a team-mate,” said Sir Bobby.

*Read more on this story and further tributes to a local sporting hero inside this week's Chronicle.

