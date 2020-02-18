Lammas Fair shake-up

A WIDER variety of traders should be encouraged to set up shop at the Lammas Fair, according to a council report.

A more proactive approach to attracting new and different stalls to the late summer event was one of a raft of measures considered by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Environment Committee last Tuesday evening.

Currently, the council relies on regular traders contacting officials to request a street trading licence.

However, according to the report delivered to the committee, staff “should consider a more proactive approach whereby Council contacts traders to further animate the event and provide variety.”

While elected members agreed in principle to the move, they were not prepared to formally approve the recommendations until views of stakeholders were sought.

UUP Councillor Darryl Wilson, who himself makes a living from mobile trading operations, said he'd already met stallholders and permanent traders in Ballycastle to discuss the fair's future.

