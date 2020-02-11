Decision time at Cloonavin

Decision time at Cloonavin

Council HQ at Cloonavin in Coleraine.

by Aaron O'Neill

Reporter:

by Aaron O'Neill

Email:

news@thechronicle.uk.com

IN THE next 48 hours, Causeway Coast and Glens Council is set to hold two crucial meetings in an attempt to settle the ongoing rates row and other controversial issues across the Borough including car parking.

Tomorrow evening (Wednesday), councillors will enter the Chamber once again, with discussions surrounding domestic rates for the year ahead due to take place.

It is believed that the borough could see a rates increase of around 10% for domestic properties depending on the outcome of the special meeting.

*Read all the fallout from the latest council news inside this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354