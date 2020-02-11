Decision time at Cloonavin

IN THE next 48 hours, Causeway Coast and Glens Council is set to hold two crucial meetings in an attempt to settle the ongoing rates row and other controversial issues across the Borough including car parking.

Tomorrow evening (Wednesday), councillors will enter the Chamber once again, with discussions surrounding domestic rates for the year ahead due to take place.

It is believed that the borough could see a rates increase of around 10% for domestic properties depending on the outcome of the special meeting.

