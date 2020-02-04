Rates row rumbles on

FOLLOWING a meeting of Full Council at Cloonavin this evening no decision has been reached surrounding rates charges in Causeway Coast and Glens council area.

Instead, a decision has been taken to seek further advice from The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy. CIPFA is the leading accountancy body for the public services.

During the meeting this evening, councillors from the DUP, Sinn Fein and the Alliance Party supported the decision whilst the UUP were in opposition to the decision. Independent councillors Padraig McShane and Russell Watton abstained from the vote as did Stephanie Quigley of the SDLP.

A decision must be reached surrounding the rates debacle by February 15. However, you can read full analysis and reaction inside The Chronicle.