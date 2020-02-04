Grandad sick of ‘playing dodgems’ with dog poo

THE ongoing scourge of dog fouling is back this week, as a local granddad tells The Chronicle that his journey to school with his grandchildren “is like playing dodgems” trying to avoid the dirt.

This is a Borough wide problem, with frequent users of the town centre will be fully aware that watching out for dog poo is an occupational hazard.

Our rural villages are not immune with Rasharkin councillor Leanne Peacock reporting, that “the Main Street in Dunloy and Rasharkin are all constantly covered in dog filth.”

Also aware of the problem, town based councillor Darryl Wilson has said that work is ongoing on a new strategy to change enforcement officers working times to work out of hours.

One Ballymoney grandad feels so strongly about it that he penned a letter to the paper (see below), part of which reads:

“I feel the time is now to speak out.

“It's about time the Dog Warden erected cameras for these nocturnal people. Yes the culprits do this mostly at night. If their pockets were mostly hurt and they were named and shamed maybe it would reduce this dirty menace from our footpaths and green area."

